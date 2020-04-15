How you can help feed kids in Lavender Hill during lockdown

Cape Town - Lavender6 is a collective of people in Cape Town and beyond who are committed to supporting a children’s feeding scheme in Lavender Hill on the Cape Flats, an area often characterised by drugs and gang violence.

The feeding scheme provides a warm meal and instructions on sanitation and social distancing for 200 to 300 children daily.

Lavender6 began as a partnership between the Plumstead Community Action Network (CAN) and the Lavender Hill CAN after the South African government declared a national lockdown in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The lockdown has exacerbated many of the existing socio-economic issues in already vulnerable communities, like Lavender Hill.

Lavender6 seeks to support the Lavender Hill feeding scheme, run by Mark Nicholson, by providing weekly grocery deliveries made up of 6 essential food items (hence the name Lavender6) that the organisers use for cooking food.