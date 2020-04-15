How you can help feed kids in Lavender Hill during lockdown
By Staff reporter 49m ago
Share this article:
Cape Town - Lavender6 is a collective of people in Cape Town and beyond who are committed to supporting a children’s feeding scheme in Lavender Hill on the Cape Flats, an area often characterised by drugs and gang violence.
The feeding scheme provides a warm meal and instructions on sanitation and social distancing for 200 to 300 children daily.
Lavender6 began as a partnership between the Plumstead Community Action Network (CAN) and the Lavender Hill CAN after the South African government declared a national lockdown in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The lockdown has exacerbated many of the existing socio-economic issues in already vulnerable communities, like Lavender Hill.
Lavender6 seeks to support the Lavender Hill feeding scheme, run by Mark Nicholson, by providing weekly grocery deliveries made up of 6 essential food items (hence the name Lavender6) that the organisers use for cooking food.
Lutz Manzelmann says:
"I found out about Mark's feeding scheme in Lavender Hill through the Plumstead Community Action network, which is paired with the Lavender Community Action network. After meeting Mark, we instantly clicked. I could feel his passion for uplifting youngsters - something I'm passionate about too. I knew I had to assist in whatever way I could. So I registered my student coaching NGO, The Activation Camp, as an essential service so that I could deliver food essentials to the feeding scheme."
Watch:
Here's how you can help:
People who would like to help out can contact Lutz directly on 061 092 6631. They accept grocery donations as well as financial donations.
Groceries can be delivered directly to them via online grocery delivery services (such as Bottles) or they will collect larger grocery donations. Please contact Lutz for address details.
Financial donations can be made to:
Lutz Manzelmann
Capitec Bank
Account Number: 1351357784
Description: Lavender6
* If you are an NGO, NPO or charity organisation helping others during the coronavirus pandemic, please send details to [email protected] so that we can help you raise awareness.