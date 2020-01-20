The Huguenot Tunnel in the Western Cape has been closed to traffic in both directions following a collision between a light delivery vehicle and a bakkie. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - The Huguenot Tunnel in the Western Cape has been closed to traffic in both directions following a collision between a light delivery vehicle and a bakkie. According to SANRAL, the accident took place at 2pm on Monday. Five people were injured.

Contractors were repairing the damaged area and it was anticipated that the road would be open to traffic by 7pm.

“SANRAL wishes to thank the emergency services teams for their rapid response in this regard. We want to urge motorists to be patient during this closure and to use the alternative routes where possible, or to plan their travel accordingly,” said Randall Cable, SANRAL's western region manager.

