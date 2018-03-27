Zwelihle housing officed also burnt and looted by protesting residents of Zwelihle in Hermanus. File Image /ANA

CAPE TOWN - South Africa human settlements minister Nomaindiya Mfeketo is set to visit Zwelihle township in Hermanus near Cape Town on Wednesday to address a number of issues following recent violent protests over land.

According to the department, a number of issues that needed the attention of the minister were identified during a mass meeting on Tuesday, addressed by the Western Cape MEC for human settlements Bonginkosi Madikizela who had promised residents that land will be made available as the first step before the new financial year commences.

The department said that the issues included, amongst others, lack of land availability for housing in the area to making sure that the agreed plan of action has the financial backing to make it succeed.

Last week, angry residents took to the streets demanding proper service delivery and housing.

The protests started on Thursday, but soon turned violent, with a satellite police station being set alight, a library gutted and spaza shops looted.

African News Agency/ANA