Human skeleton found in Bredasdorp – police seek assistance

Cape Town – Police in the Western Cape are asking the public for help in trying to identify the skeleton of a male aged between 16 and 18 years. According to the provincial police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk said Bredasdorp police responded to a complaint on Thursday, December 30, 2021 near Otterbaai close to Waenhuiskrans.

“Upon arrival at the scene, they found what is believed to be human remains. Members of SAPS Forensics were called to the scene, who ultimately led the investigation. “It was confirmed that the remains were in fact a human skeleton of a man estimated between the ages of 16 and 18 who was buried approximately one year ago,” Van Wyk said. Police are urging anyone with information of any missing person who falls within this description to urgently contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Lionel October on 079 894 0033 or alternatively call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

In an unrelated incident, two suspects were arrested on Wednesday in Paarl when members of the Flying Squad conducted an intelligence driven operation at 5am. Van Wyk said officers spotted a white delivery vehicle in Groot Drakenstein, Paarl East. “A police chase ensued after which the vehicle was stopped next to the railway station in Brackenfell.