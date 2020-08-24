Hunt for suspects after Elsies River boy, 8, dies from bullet meant for cops

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Police in Elsies River are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder after an 8-year-old boy was shot and killed on Monday. The boy and a 12-year-old girl were struck by stray bullets after residents shot from the crowd at law enforcement officials. Provincial South African Police Service spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that a case of murder and attempted murder was being investigated by the Elsies River police. Van Wyk said the incident occurred at about noon, when officers were inspecting housing for re-evaluation in the Range across from the Epping Forest area. “Two children were struck by stray bullets.

“An 8-year-old boy was fatally wounded and a 12-year-old girl was injured and transported to a nearby medical facility for medical treatment in Denton Street, Epping Forest,” Van Wyk said.

Richard Bosman, executive director for safety and security for the City of Cape Town, said the officers were helping the Human Settlements Department when the situation turned riotous.

Residents in the area were burning tyres and throwing stones at officials and somebody shot at the officers.

“The staff did not return fire as the shots were coming from a crowd of people, but sought cover instead.

’’It later emerged that two children were hit by stray bullets. The gunman was identified by the crowd but fled the scene,” Bosman said.

He said the matter was being investigated by the SAPS.

“Unfortunately, attacks on our staff have become far too commonplace in recent months and growing increasingly more violent,” he said.

The City will assist staff members who were traumatised by the incident.

Since July 11, Bosman said, they had seen 46 cases where staff on duty were injured while responding to violent protests.

“This type of behaviour is condemned in the strongest terms, particularly given the fatal turn of today’s events.

“An innocent life was lost because someone saw fit to open fire in a crowded area.

’’The City appeals to anyone who knows the whereabouts of the shooter to inform the police or the City so that the person can be brought to justice,” Bosman said.

African News Agency (ANA)