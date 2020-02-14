File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA).

Port Elizabeth - The National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla John Sitole has instructed the police in the Western Cape to hunt down the suspects responsible for the killing of a Special Task Force member on Thursday at Mfuleni area in Cape Town. It is reported that on Thursday about 9pm, four men stormed into Constable Mlungisi Kidwell Ranaka’s home and demanded that he give them his service firearm, but he did not have it at his home.

The suspects then shot him in the head and fled the scene with his personal belongings including two television sets. Ranaka, 38, is originally from Willowvale in the Eastern Cape. He served in the police service for 12 years, eight of which was at the Special Task Force in Cape Town.

Sitole has condemned Ranaka’s killing and he has called on the province to ensure that there is an extensive search for the suspects. "I am deeply saddened by this murder of a member from our elite squad.

The province has assured me that the 72-hour activation plan has been mobilised and that all the necessary resources have been deployed to track down the suspects," Sitole said.