Husband and wife bust for drugs worth R1.4m

Spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Zinz Hani, said the duo were busted on Thursday.

Cape Town - A couple were arrested along the N1 highway near Worcester with drugs worth R1.4 million.

Hani said a multidisciplinary team made the arrest after receiving a tip-off about occupants in a vehicle travelling with a consignment of drugs.

“Crime Intelligence, Breede Rivier K9 Unit, Boland Flying Squad and Provincial Traffic officials responded to information about a Toyota vehicle travelling with a consignment of drugs on the N1 highway. The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in Cape Town were called in for assistance. The vehicle was spotted on the N1 near Worcester,” said Hani.

“A joint police team pulled the vehicle over and conducted a search that resulted in the detection of 40 000 mandrax tablets valued at about R1.4 million. The drugs were found hidden in a false compartment.”