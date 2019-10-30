George - As the search for a Herolds Bay girl who went missing with her mother and younger brother continues, her father has dispelled rumours circulating on the reasons for the trio's disappearance.
Last week Tuesday, 35-year-old Heidi Scheepers and her two children - six-year-old daughter Cozette and two-year-old son Hugo - went missing after going for a walk on Voëlklip beach at about 6pm.
On Thursday, police recovered the body of Hugo from the wreckage of the VW Caravelle the family had driven to the beach that was spotted at the bottom of a cliff.
Two days later, Heidi's body was found floating in the sea and recovered as well.
According to Southern Cape police, preliminary reports have revealed that Heidi and Hugo died as a result of drowning.