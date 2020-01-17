Cape Town - A one-year-old girl from Delft has died after her mother’s Wendy house went up in flames on Wednesday morning.
The heartbroken father of Michaela Langenhoven says he cannot describe the horror of arriving home to find his daughter’s charred remains among the debris after a fire gutted their house in The Hague.
Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, says firefighters responded to the blaze in De Haviland Street where they found a structure attached to the main house on fire.
“Bystanders notified the crew that one person was missing. The fire was extinguished at 9.22am and the body of a female minor was discovered.
“The scene was handed over to the South African Police Service and the cause has not yet been determined.”