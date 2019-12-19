'I can't take it anymore': Fed-up Cape residents want trucks gone









Dorian Pirie (72) complains about the truck drivers parking very close to her front door in Observatory. Story Robin. Picture: Jack Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA). Cape Town - Residents of Lower Scott Road in Observatory are tired of being trapped in their homes by trucks delivering grain to a mill down the street. Dorien Pirie, 72, has been living in the road for 42 years, but says over the past few years things have become unbearable. “I cannot take it anymore. Every day it’s the same thing. The trucks line up the entire road,” she says. “I can’t even get out of my house. They’re literally on my doorstep. “We can’t even put a foot outside. It’s like we don’t live here.”

ISSUE: Trucks lining up Lower Scott Road.

The trucks deliver grain to the wheat mill belonging to Premier FMCG, which bakes bread such as Blue Ribbon.

The company’s entrance is in Malta Road in Salt River, however, trucks are entering via Lower Scott Road.

SQUEEZE: Trucks in street.

“Yes, the mill is part of the neighbourhood, but they can at least have some consideration towards residents.

“We cannot walk here or drive. If we do walk, I have to walk with my back against the wall as there’s no place on the pavement.





“Why can’t they park on the long road? It’s like they own the roads. When I spoke to some drivers, they were rude and abrupt,” she says.

Dorien says trucks start queueing from 2am, and many stand for as long as two hours as they take turns to offload.

“They start early and it messes with one’s sleep as well,” she says.

“The fumes coming into my home are also not good for me as it tightens my chest.

“When they’re here I have to ask where I can move (my car).

“I just want my space, but it’s like they want to stand right on top of me. This is a big inconvenience.”

Salt River Wheat Mill manager, Pierre Jacobs, says according to City council, the site is zoned as “heavy industry” with many manufacturing operations in the vicinity.

“In consideration of the local businesses and residents, Premier has a transport policy in place that restricts the delivery times and traffic flow; and leases adjacent property to accommodate trucks transporting product to and from the site,” he explains.

“From time to time, particularly when unloading grains into the silos, there is congestion in the area and a build-up of vehicles on the road.”

Jacobs says the company will be engaging with residents to try and solve the problem.

“Premier will continue to work with the community, council and our service providers to be a responsible manufacturer within the Salt River area,” he added.

