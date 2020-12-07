’I don’t know why anyone would want to stone my gangster son to death’

Cape Town – A mother was called to the gruesome scene where her gangster son had been stoned to death on Saturday morning. Monray Phillips’ body was found near the Junction along Duinefontein Road in Manenberg. The 27-year-old, who was last seen around 7am, didn’t tell his mom Bonita, 53, where he was going. “He brushed his teeth and came to check on me in my room, then he left,” says the mom. “It was about 10 minutes after he left when someone came to tell me that my son was killed.”

Although she admits her son was a gangster, Bonita doesn’t know why anyone would want to kill Monray.

“I don’t know what he was killed for, but I know that he didn’t rob people,” she says.

CONFUSED: Mom Bonita, 53. Pictures: Leon Knipe

“He was such a nice boy who never refused when people asked him to run errands.

“He was a gangster and a Hard Livings member, but this was not gang-related.

“I am left with questions, but it won’t change anything because he is no longer here.”

She says Monray was a “mommy’s boy”: “I think that is why he never married or had any children because he didn’t want to leave home and stand on his own.

“I will really miss him, his absence will be felt.”

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says a case of murder has been opened.

“Manenberg police are investigating a murder case after the body of a 27-year-old man was found by a passer-by on Saturday morning at about 7.50am opposite a petrol station in Duinefontein Road, Manenberg.

“Circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation.”

Anyone with information regarding the murder can contact Manenberg SAPS on 021 699 9400 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

[email protected]

