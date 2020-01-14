Cape Town - A Swiss student who witnessed the shooting which led to the death of popular entrepreneur Franco D’este, 20, said he was not shot in self-defence.
Four months after Franco was gunned down outside a Cape Town nightclub, the 21-year-old woman has come forward to reveal that police have ignored her statement about what happened on the night he was killed.
Ethan Fisher, 22, turned himself in to police shortly after the shooting and handed over his licensed firearm.
During his first appearance at Cape Town Magistrates’ Court, police did not oppose bail as it was believed that Fisher shot D’este in self-defence and he was released on R2000 bail.
But the witness contacted the Daily Voice to say she feared police were not taking her statement seriously after she emailed them twice and called the station several times.