Craig wants to be the anti-social boy he was before stardom struck. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - Craig Lucas is releasing his new single called Anti-Sociable on Friday and it sounds like it’s going to be another hit for The Voice SA Season 2 Winner. The 27-year-old Elsies River man has been hard at work at becoming a household name in South Africa.

After winning the competition in 2017, Craig released his debut album, Restless, boasting his own original music which he has written over the years before entering the show.

Craig says he has had enough of the “flashy life” and is now going back to being the “anti-social boy” he was before he won The Voice.

“I’ve always been an introvert. After winning The Voice and being in the spotlight, I really struggled,” he says.

Craig Lucas is releasing his new single called Anti-Sociable on Friday and it sounds like it’s going to be another hit for The Voice SA Season 2 Winner.





“I thought I had to be someone else. I started attending all the events and got caught up in the party lifestyle.

“I wasn’t happy and my relationship was also suffering because of it.”

Last year he came out as gay and said he suffered from depression.

“I decided that I couldn’t do it anymore because it wasn’t me and I wasn’t enjoying any of it.

“So Anti-Sociable is about going back to being the person I was before all the glitz and glam.

“That’s why I thought it would be the perfect song to start off this next chapter in my journey of finding who I am in this new space.”

Craig says the R&B track will be released on all digital platforms after 9am today, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, deezer, joox and YouTube.

Craig will also be joining the Top 6 on The Voice SA on Sunday for a special performance, ahead of the grand finale on 7 July.

Daily Voice