Public speaker and activist Anele Mda. Picture: Twitter



Cape Town - South Africans are sharing their personal stories about overcoming hardship and facing adversity on Twitter under the hashtag #IAmNotAshamed.

While some people took a lighthearted approach to the hashtag, many are sharing amazing and profoundly personal accounts of their triumphs.





Public speaker and activist Anele Mda recounted how she was kicked out of her grandmother's home after falling pregnant. According to Mda, she spent two years on the street with her infant son.





She decided to complete her matric and did domestic work at four different homes to earn money to support herself and fund her studies.





#imnotashamed to let the world know that at some point in life I was living in the streets with my 1 year old son after my grandmother kicked me out because I had gotten pregnant whe she was looking after me & taking care of my education. It was tough but I knew it wasn't my end pic.twitter.com/FebvuDZbum — Her Excellency, The President 🇿🇦 (@AneleMda) January 17, 2019





#imnotashamed that after 2 years in the streets with my son I decided to go back to finish my high school but I had no money. I did my matric whilst I was doing domestic chores to 4 different houses during the week & weekend in order to pay for fees, buy uniform, food etc 💘 pic.twitter.com/UcnevJ1CaU — Her Excellency, The President 🇿🇦 (@AneleMda) January 17, 2019





#imnotashamed that after being kicked out from home because of early pregnancy while living in the streets I was eating from the bins and also collecting food for my son in the same bins.Whilst it was gloomy and difficult I knew that the future ahead for us was bright 💕✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/PPCTRKA1dA — Her Excellency, The President 🇿🇦 (@AneleMda) January 17, 2019





Mda also tweeted about a later experience, when she gave birth to her daughter and was denied maternity leave by the councillor she worked for.





#imnotashamed that I once worked as a secretary to a Councillor at a municipality who denied me to go on maternity leave.I gave birth to my daughter on Saturday, Monday I was at work, couldn't walk, endlessly bleeding, she asked me to go make tea, I fell on the steps & collapsed pic.twitter.com/Gcj1hshpw9 — Her Excellency, The President 🇿🇦 (@AneleMda) January 17, 2019





Influencer Lebogang Mosehla tweeted that she was not ashamed of her roots and had proudly chosen a squatter camp as the location for a photo shoot for her project.





#ImNotAshamed of my background. To a point that when I was asked where I wanted to do a photoshoot for my project I confidently said "in the squatter camp"....... pic.twitter.com/boNHa73PpO — Fro_Fanatic (@Lebza_lee08) January 17, 2019





Here are some other tweets shared by ordinary South Africans:





#ImNotAshamed My MOM once took (almost) expired food (@PicknPay) from rubbish bins to feed us at some point. And I’m proud of her bc we never went to sleep on an empty stomach. — Sabelo Ndaba (@SabeloSabby) January 17, 2019





#ImNotAshamed of my family , my home and my background . They made me who i am today — Gin and Jews 🗿 (@BuhleNcwana) January 17, 2019





#imnotashamed that im almost 30 and earning 4k a month, because slow motion is better than no motion pic.twitter.com/hPIumczp3O — @nyama_ye_ntlhoko (@NyamaYe) January 17, 2019





#ImNotAshamed that i fell pregnant in my first year,gave birth in my second year,got employed during my final year and graduated in record time & added onto my qualification in media studies with a certificate in radio production. All glory still & will always go to God📣📣📣 — Poelano Setwaba (@MadamSpeaker16) January 17, 2019





#ImNotAshamed of my mother. She recycles bottles for a living. — Boitumelo (@tumi_monedi) January 17, 2019





#ImNotAshamed that I've been doing a 3 year degree for the past 5 years and I still have 2 years to go pic.twitter.com/KQ8FGX6hUq — ⚫Pamps👅 (@Papama47222622) January 17, 2019





#ImNotAshamed that I had my 1st born child at the age of 20years. Life is about making mistakes and learning from them. Look at me now. I'm living out my dreams. 30years old, Masters student, medical scientist, married with 3 boys, driving my dream CARS, living my BEST LIFE👍🏼❤ — Vuyo Jubase-Sigadla (@vuvujay) January 17, 2019





#imnotashamed that i only matriculated at the age of 29 and still only furthering my studies now.it's never too late to start all over again. — hottoit (@thato32228703) January 17, 2019





#ImNotAshamed of being gay - nor will I allow anyone else make me feel bad for it. 🌈😀 — Sheldon Cameron (@Sheldon_Cameron) January 17, 2019



#ImNotAshamed that I was once a petrol attendant who is now a lawyer. pic.twitter.com/94s2ZEI24J — Tsatseng the Lawyer (@Lesgorantsho) January 17, 2019





We salute the courage and determination of each and every person who is striving to better their circumstances.





