Public speaker and activist Anele Mda. Picture: Twitter
Cape Town - South Africans are sharing their personal stories about overcoming hardship and facing adversity on Twitter under the hashtag #IAmNotAshamed.

While some people took a lighthearted approach to the hashtag, many are sharing amazing and profoundly personal accounts of their triumphs.

Public speaker and activist Anele Mda recounted how she was kicked out of her grandmother's home after falling pregnant. According to Mda, she spent two years on the street with her infant son. 

She decided to complete her matric and did domestic work at four different homes to earn money to support herself and fund her studies.




Mda also tweeted about a later experience, when she gave birth to her daughter and was denied maternity leave by the councillor she worked for.


Influencer Lebogang Mosehla tweeted that she was not ashamed of her roots and had proudly chosen a squatter camp as the location for a photo shoot for her project.


Here are some other tweets shared by ordinary South Africans:










We salute the courage and determination of each and every person who is striving to better their circumstances.

