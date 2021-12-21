Identikidz project reunites seven separated children on Cape’s beaches with their families

CAPE TOWN – Seven separated children on Cape Town’s beaches have been reunited with their families with the help of the City’s Identikidz project. And more families are urged to register as beaches become busier in the next two weeks.

Between December 15 and 19, some 29 759 children were registered and subsequently tagged at 16 beaches in Cape Town where the Indentikidz project is running, Patricia van der Ross, the City’s mayco member for community services and health, said on Tuesday. The initiative led to seven children who were separated from their families being safely reunited between December 15 and 19, and included two children at Strand beach, three at Strandfontein, and two at Muizenberg beach. Van der Ross says she is thrilled by a number of families signing up to the initiative and encourages more to join as the next two weeks over Christmas and New Year is one of the City’s beaches busiest periods.

What is Identikidz? The initiative requires parents or guardians to register the children at beaches where the initiative is running. Identikidz staff will then issue the children with orange wrist bands that have parents or guardians contact details on them in the event they are separated at the beach. What beaches will be included in this initiative? Identikdz staff will be situated at 16 beaches across Cape Town: Fish Hoek, Muizenberg and Strandfontein.

Mnandi, Harmony Park, Monwabisi, Strand and Gordon’s Bay.

Sea Point and surrounds, Big Bay, Camps Bay, Lagoon Beach. Melkbosstrand, Silwerstroomstrand, Milnerton and Maiden’s Cove. Staff will be present on Christmas Day (December 25), the Day of Goodwill (December 26) and December 31.