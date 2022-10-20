IEC to abide by law on Electoral Laws Amendment Bill

Cape Town - IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya has reiterated former president Thabo Mbeki’s call on sticking to the principle of “the people shall govern” when electing public representatives. Moepya, who was briefing the media in Cape Town on Thursday during the Association of World Election Bodies conference, said they will abide by the law after Parliament has passed the Electoral Laws Amendment Bill.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Constitutional Court had asked Parliament to amend the law to allow for independent candidates to contest national and provincial elections. The National Assembly was on Thursday adopting the bill. Moepya said they will have to follow the law once the bill has been passed by the lawmakers.

“For where we are as the electoral commission it should not be about us, but the service to the people of South Africa to deliver. It should never be about those who count the votes, but those who vote. May the people of South Africa speak in the legislature. For us, once they have spoken their will, it will be brought to bear,” said Moepya. The Constitutional Court had asked Parliament to amend the law before the next elections in 2024. Parliamentarians were racing against time to amend the law and sought an extension to finalise it before the end of the year.

Story continues below Advertisement