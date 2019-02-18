The man, who lost both his legs after he crashed his BMW at 320km/h in an illegal street race on the N1 near Century City, says he would do it again.

Cape Town - The man, who lost both his legs after he crashed his BMW at 320km/h in an illegal street race on the N1 near Century City last month, says he would do it again. If he could redo that horrifying Sunday evening he would, Taufiq Carr told You from his bed at the Life Vincent Pallotti Hospital.

“There’s no prize for winning a race. We do it for fun, for the passion,” he said.

This sparked outrage on Twitter where several people slammed his remarks.

Renaldo Gouws tweeted: “So he is admitting that he would once again put people’s lives at risk and allow the same events to happen that cost him both his legs. #confused.”

And he was not the only one unhappy about Carr’s attitude.

“Dont take him too seriously. In about 6 months time, when the magnitude of his situation hit him, when he finds out what a prosthesis costs, when he realizes what stump care entails, when phantom limb pain keeps him up at night..he will know,” tweeted @PhilvN.

Carr is married to Ameerah, 23, who is currently pregnant with their third child.

The Mitchells Plain businessman said it was his second race of the night, after he had won the first.

“All I see is myself driving, the car starting to wobble, hitting the barricade and then the thudding sound that came after,” Carr told You.

“There was just blood gushing out of my legs, like a tap that was turned open.”

He had used his BMW’s voice command feature to call the ambulance.

Carr’s passenger, Imraan Ebrahim, 24, escaped with only a cut to his finger.

Carr said he had accepted his fate as “it was put out for him”.

A criminal case of reckless and negligent driving has been opened against him.

