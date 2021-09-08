’I'm not even going to try that surname, dude': JP Smith’s ’joke’ over MCs surname sparks outrage

Cape Town – Social media users on Twitter were left angered after a City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee member allegedly said he would not be mentioning an MC’s surname at an event because “the vowels were too awkwardly placed”. A picture of mayco member of safety and security, JP Smith, was shared on Twitter on Wednesday by @TVwithThinus, while addressing the media at a film industry event in Cape Town.

“@CityofCT's mayoral committee safety & security member, Alderman JP Smith, addresses the city's film industry @FilmCapeTown, says he wont pronounce MC Abongile Nzelenzele's surname: "I'm not even going to try that surname, dude. It's too many vowels,too awkwardly placed." #CTFilm21 [sic]” the tweet read. .@CityofCT's mayoral committee safet&security member, Alderman JP Smith, addresses the city's film industry @FilmCapeTown, says he wont pronounce MC Abongile Nzelenzele's surname: "I'm not even going to try that surname, dude. It's too many vowels,too awkwardly placed."#CTFilm21 pic.twitter.com/1c0Z35LQy4 — TVwithThinus (@TVwithThinus) September 8, 2021 This has caused a stir among tweeps who called Smith out. @stabestweet said this was a careless and thoughtless action by Smith: “It's arrogant, careless and thoughtless individuals like this in the @Our_DA that persuaded me to cancel my membership. JP Smith, at the very least you can try to make an effort. You're supposed to be wooing voters, not alienating them with arrogance.” (sic)

Some tweeps have even gone as far as to question whether Smith can sing the country’s full national anthem and not just the English and Afrikaans parts of it. @Mikzozo2 wrote: “He forgot he wasn't braaing with his mates where this sort of thing is common … I wonder if he is able to sing the national anthem of his country from start to finis h… What do you think?” (sic) Responding to IOL on Wednesday, Smith said he contacted radio personality Nzenlenzele regarding the incident.