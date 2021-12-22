Increased Covid-19 infections force Cape Town’s ombud office to close

CAPE TOWN - Capetonians are directed to online, SMS and telephonic services in the light of walk-in enquiries having been temporarily closed at the City’s Office of the Ombudsman, owing to the recent increase in Covid-19 infections. “The City encourages residents to make use of the alternative convenient options while the Office of the Ombud is closed for walk-in enquiries until further notice,” the City of Cape Town wrote on Wednesday.

The City goes on to cite “the recent increase of Covid-19 infections” as a reason for the suspended face-to-face services. It will inform the public when the office reopens. Standard rates apply when using the SMS service on the number 44781, and responses to queries will be made within two working days. The Office of the Ombudsman’s website can be accessed here, or the office may be contacted by e-mail at [email protected] or by telephone at 021 400 5487/1944.

What does the Office of the Ombudsman do? Cape Town’s Office of the Ombudsman deals with complaints or enquiries about service delivery when there has been no response or an insufficient response has been received from the relevant City department. The public is, however, urged first to contact the relevant City department and then approach the Office of the Ombudsman with evidence relating to the complaint. This includes names of the relevant officials, details about the incident, as well as dates, times and relevant documentation. The Office of the Ombudsman will then assess the complaint and either assist the member of the public or direct that person to the appropriate department or institution.