Increased shark activity due to whale carcass at Kommetjie, warns NSRI

Cape Town - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) and the City of Cape Town issued an appeal for caution on Monday after a Bryde's whale carcass washed up on Long Beach, Kommetijie.

The organisations said the carcass had been attracting noticeable increased shark activity in the area, and cautioned surfers, paddlers and bathers in the region of Long Beach and Noordhoek.

The city said its solid waste management unit would be arranging for the removal of the carcass.

According to the United Kingdom's whale guide, female Bryde's whales can weigh up to 40 000 kilograms and reach a length of 16.5 metres. Males reach a maximum length of 15 metres, but their maximum weight remains unknown. The whales are found in all oceans of the world, but prefer temperatures of 16 degrees or more.

African News Agency/ANA