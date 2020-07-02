Injured girl, 15, rescued off Table Mountain in the dark

Cape Town – A 15-year-old girl from Walmer Estate had to be rescued off Table Mountain last night after she sustained a knee injury while hiking on Platteklip Gorge.

Western Cape Search and Rescue spokesperson Johan Marais said they had been alerted to the incident at 7pm. The girl was only reached at 9.40pm and was safely off the mountain after 11pm, with an Oryx helicopter assisting in the rescue.

The girl was reported to have got stuck just above the Contour Path on the "first zig-zag in the path", Marais said.





The rescue operation was managed from a vehicle at the bottom of Platteklip Gorge on Lower Tafelberg Road. A paramedic, accompanied by two WSAR operatives (one from SANParks), hiked up the path.





When they located the girl, the medic advised that she would have to be carried out, Marais said. WSAR members had been participating in an exercise with a helicopter from the SAAF on Table Mountain at the time and were called to assist in the rescue at 9.35pm.





The girl was taken to hospital for treatment after being rescued, Marais said.





On Tuesday, the Western Cape Department of Health EMS/AMS helicopter was dispatched to the Kalk Bay mountains for a rescue. After being called up at 9.51am, an elderly man was located at around 10.30am.





He had earlier been reported to be unresponsive and was declared dead on arrival at hospital, Marais said.





IOL