Cape Town - An inmate at Pollsmoor Prison was stabbed to death while another is in a critical condition in what officials believe was part of "ongoing gang-related territorial wars", Correctional Services said on Friday.

Correctional Services spokesman Simphiwe Xako said the incident happened on Thursday night and tensions remained high on Friday.

"As we speak, the situation is very tense and security personnel is closely monitoring the situation. The incident was immediately reported to the Kirstenhof police station and a case of murder and grievous bodily harm was opened," said Xako.

The department and police are probing the incident.

Xako said Thursday night's incident followed another gang-related attack at the Goodwood prison two weeks ago. Two prison officials were also attacked following this incident.

"At the time, a member of the 28s gang had boiling water thrown at him after fellow inmates had accused him of stealing a cellphone belonging to another. The cellular phone was later confiscated and a number of items and mandrax tablets were also discovered during the subsequent intensive search of all the cells in the correctional facility."

