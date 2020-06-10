Innocent Cape dad shot 18 times in drive-by shooting

Cape Town - Tears of disbelief flowed in Bonteheuwel after an innocent young father was killed in a drive-by shooting while walking to the shop on Monday. The heartbroken wife of Baaqir Joshua, 24, says the young upholsterer died just minutes after serving his family supper. He was walking to a nearby shop when gunmen fired a hail of bullets on him and a relative in Karee Road at about 6.30pm. Wife Firdouwz, 20, says their nine-month-old baby, Ubaid, was at his grandparents in Mitchells Plain and before he left for the shop, Baaqir still told her that he was missing his son. She says it was like her husband had a premonition.

“I was in bed and he had just made food for us,” the young widow told Daily Voice.

“He kept telling me he is missing his son and wanted to hold him for a few minutes and I told him he was being ridiculous because Ubaid just went the night before to my mommy in Mitchells Plain, and for them to come all the way to Bonteheuwel (for a hug was silly).

“He said OK and went to the shop.”

She says within minutes, she heard gunshots ring out.

“I don’t know why, but I just felt it was him,” says Firdouwz, crying.

“His nephew was walking with him.

“When I went outside, one of my cousins screamed Baaqir’s name.

“He gave his last breath in my arms and it was hard.”

She says they don’t know why anyone would shoot her husband.

“He was shot 18 times and not one bullet missed him.

“He is not even a gangster, he was a family man.”

Witnesses say the shooters drove off, and that it was too dark to make out the make and model of the car.

It is unclear how many people were in the car.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirms the incident and says no arrests have been made yet.

When the Daily Voice visited Baaqir’s home, friends and relatives had gathered outside to express their shock and sadness at the senseless murder of the young father.

Firdouwz says two years ago, the couple lost their first child after the baby girl was born premature.

She described Baaqir as a good father.

“He worked for an upholstery business in Matroosfontein, but in the lockdown there was no work for him so he was at home.

“He was everything to me and Ubaid and now I will have to raise our son on my own.

“They shot him in his face and for me to see him like that, it was so heartbreaking.

“I don’t want revenge, but I would like them to have the guts to come and tell me why they took my child’s father away from him,” she says.

