Intense cold front set to have Cape provinces shivering

Cape Town – An intense cold front associated with an upper cut-off, low-pressure system is expected to hit the Western and Northern Cape as well as the Eastern Cape from Wednesday evening into Friday morning, says the SA Weather Service (SAWS).

A 60% chance of rain is predicted in most of these areas, with a 100% chance of rain in Cape Agulhas, Riversdal, Mossel Bay and George.

This is more good news for dams in the Western Cape, with the average level standing at 79.2% (2019: 66.1%) on Monday. Cape Town’s dam levels stand at 99.5% (2019: 81.5%) after more rain fell over the Western Cape at the weekend.

Even though we are at the end of September, “winter” weather has still not shown any signs of abating. Another cold front could possibly hit by next week Wednesday, but this system is still developing.

The SAWS has warned the public and small stock farmers that snowfall, strong winds, heavy rain, flooding and very cold conditions can be expected.