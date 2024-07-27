Investigation under way after video of learners ‘auctioning off’ Black class mates goes viral

The Western Cape Education Department is probing allegations of racism at a Cape school after a video went viral of learners 'selling off' their black classmates as slaves. In the video of the 'sale', which has gone viral on social media, Coloured learners can be seen making jokes about selling their classmates to the highest bidder, with prices starting from R10,000.

Speaking to eNCA, a parent said her son was pushed into a cage with other learners. She said her son fought off the boys who tried to push him into the cage. She added that once a learner was 'sold', he was removed from the cage and made to stand next to the learner who 'bought him'. Speaking to eNCA on behalf of the department, Bronagh Hammond said they were made aware of the hurtful and disturbing video.

She said the school has launched an investigation. Hammond said learners have been interviewed and counselling will be given to learners affected by the incident. Hammond said the department is taking the allegations seriously.