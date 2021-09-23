Invisible Hands: Brothers in a million helping to feed Cape Flats’ communities

Cape Town – The Invisible Hands feeding scheme has celebrated the milestone of feeding a million hungry people on the Cape Flats since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year – and it’s already aiming for the next million. Brothers Joe and Faieck Samodien started their NPO in Joe’s garage in Wynberg with next to nothing in funds. But thanks to friends, colleagues, sponsors and donations, they are able to achieve their goal of making at least 100 pots of food a week to feed various communities.

At the weekend, Invisible Hands posted on Facebook: ’’Algamdulila, we reached the milestone of feeding 1 million guests since the start of Covid-19. Shukran to Allah and to all that contributed to make this possible... Now for the next million.’’ The brothers cooked a ’’noodle broth’’ at the weekend –comprising a team of 13 – for the celebration and distributed it in several areas, including Wynberg, Muizenberg, Mitchells Plain, Delft, Hanover Park, Atlantis, Paarl, Worcester and Grabouw. Even Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato paid them a visit to celebrate the milestone and sample their tasty broth. Their meals include sausage bredies, hake broths, dhal and rice and different types of soups.

Faieck told News 24: ’’We consider the people we feed as our guests, and to know that we can make a difference in at least one person's life by providing them with a home-cooked meal, is a reward in itself. ’’It is really a humbling experience when you know you are able to lend a helping hand to the less fortunate.’’ The brothers’ long-term goal is to expand and move to a bigger premises.