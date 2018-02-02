Cape Town - At least two Nu Metro cinemas have cancelled the release of the movie Inxeba: The Wound for "security reasons" at Canal Walk in Cape Town and Walker Park in Port Elizabeth.





Mark Whitnall, cinema manager at Walker Park, said he had numerous engagement with the EFF and traditional leaders in Port Elizabeth before eventually coming to the decision to stop the release of the movie at the cinema due to "security reasons".





Whitnall said there was also a protest from members of the community "who claimed to be from the EFF".





"We've been receiving threats from the community since last year," he said.





Whitnall said even though the movie had already been showcased in 35 different viewing since its international release last year, it was still divisive. "Our priority is the customers' and staff members' safety and security at this point."

He admitted that the decision was in breach of contract with the distributors and that their legal team was on top of the issue.



