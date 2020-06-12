IOL’s Youth Day Film Festival: Pause and watch your rise

South Africa has a long history of young people standing up against injustice and fighting for a cause.

On Youth Day, we commemorate the youth-led June 16, 1976 Uprising that began in Soweto and spread countrywide, forever changing the socio-political landscape in our country.

Education, poverty, violence, racism, LGBTQIA+ and climate change, the struggle continues for the youth of SA.

This Youth Day, because of the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown, we can’t take to the streets to highlight our causes.

So instead we urge you to pause and watch your rise as IOL’s Youth Day Film Festival showcases a selection of films focused on youth issues and activism.