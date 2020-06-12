IOL’s Youth Day Film Festival: Pause and watch your rise
South Africa has a long history of young people standing up against injustice and fighting for a cause.
On Youth Day, we commemorate the youth-led June 16, 1976 Uprising that began in Soweto and spread countrywide, forever changing the socio-political landscape in our country.
Education, poverty, violence, racism, LGBTQIA+ and climate change, the struggle continues for the youth of SA.
This Youth Day, because of the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown, we can’t take to the streets to highlight our causes.
So instead we urge you to pause and watch your rise as IOL’s Youth Day Film Festival showcases a selection of films focused on youth issues and activism.
From Dr Siona O’Connell’s documentary The Wynberg 7: An Intolerable Amnesia about a group of high school students imprisoned in the 80s and Weaam Williams’ film looking at Cape Town’s Hip Hop Revolution to Nadine Cloete’s powerful and heartbreaking short film Miseducation, Dayakar Padayachee’s feature exploring the psychological effects of guilt, bullying and hidden sexuality and the story of Keletso, a young geologist, who is passionate about the protection of the beautiful environment she grew up in, and more.
Watch along with us this Youth Day and reflect on where we have come from and the battles ahead.