Ipid arrests five Vredenberg cops over alleged murder

Cape Town – Five Vredenburg police officers have been arrested for murder, says the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

In a statement, Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the directorate’s rural strategic interventions led to the arrest of the officers on Wednesday.

On October 23, the officers allegedly arrested Jason Heyns and assaulted him before taking him to hospital for medical treatment.

Heyns was immediately transferred from Vredenburg Hospital to Groote Schuur Hospital, where he died seven days later from his injuries.

“SAPS failed to report this incident as required by the Ipid Act. The directorate later learnt through the deceased’s family, which reported the death as a result of a police action case on November 3, 2020,” Cola said.