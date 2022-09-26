Ipid probe death due to police action after constable shoots two people, commits suicide

Cape Town: The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating a police suicide in the Western Cape after a police constable shot two people then committed suicide on Friday. The constable, stationed at Ashton police station, open fired in the charge office.

Two civilians were shot. One person died and the other was transported to hospital for medical treatment. After the shooting, the constable went home and allegedly shot himself with his service firearm. He was on duty at the time.

The motive for the shooting is unknown. However, the officers’ colleagues have speculated that the constable’s actions could have been fuelled by problems in his love life. Police watchdog body Ipid is investigating the matter. Spokesperson Lizzy Suping told IOL that a preliminary investigation had commenced.

“Our focus is on death due to police action and circumstances that led to suicide,” she said. Western Cape MEC for police oversight and community safety Reagen Allen said he intended visiting various areas in the Winelands District in due course. “I am deeply shocked at the fatal shooting incident that occurred early Friday morning in Ashton. I’ve been informed by the SAPS that it is alleged that a 34-year-old on-duty constable opened fire at three members of the public.

“This led to one male being killed, another being wounded and admitted to hospital, while a third male escaped unharmed. “The officer then left the station and returned to his home, where his body was later discovered with a gunshot wound,” Allen said. The MEC conveyed his condolences to the family of the deceased and wished the injured person a speedy recovery.

He also urged anyone with information pertaining to the shooting to make it available to Ipid. “Although the circumstances around this incident must still be determined, I’d like to say to all SAPS members that support is always available to them, regardless of where and when they might require it,” Allen added. [email protected]