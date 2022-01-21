Ipid says it will not investigate Cape Town cop’s 'kung fu' showdown with colleagues

Durban – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate will not investigate an incident at the Mitchells Plain Town Centre bus terminus where a policeman attacked his fellow officers. Ipid spokesperson, Grace Langa, said this is because the matter did not fall under Ipid's mandate. "The reason we say the matter does not fall under our mandate is because the officer seen assaulting his colleagues was wearing uniform. but off duty. He committed the assault not in the execution of his duties as outlined in Ipid Act," Langa explained.

The video of the incident has since gone viral. WARNING: The video contains foul language

It is unclear what led up to the attack but the video shows fellow police officers trying to restrain the man. He then starts kicking and lunging at the officers. He shouts at the police officers to leave him alone, demanding to know if they want to arrest him. After a few seconds, another officer then sprays what seems to be pepper-spray at the manic officer. He was removed from the scene shortly thereafter.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said police management were made aware of the incident. “Kindly be advised that the video clip to has been viewed by SAPS management where a police member stationed at Mitchells Plain SAPS acted out of character,” he said. Swartbooi said the officer was undergoing medical care. “The member has been referred to a medical facility for assistance, and while this aspect is being attended to, an internal investigation is under way,” he added.