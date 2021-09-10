It’s paws down for two Metro Police K9 officers

CAPE TOWN - Two dogs attached to the City of Cape Town’s Metro Police K9 Unit have finally left "the office". K9’s Flynn and Kubla Khani retired in June, after eight years of service.

The local heroes have now finally left after receiving certificates and medals for their invaluable service work in the unit. Mayco safety and security member JP Smith said the dogs had now been adopted by two handlers, Constable Sharone Larry and Constable Clinton Adams, so they remained a part of the K9 family. “This is a sad and exciting day for the unit. Our K9 officers are as much a part of the unit as their human colleagues, and become like family. More than their work within the unit, the dogs boost morale and help reduce stress,” Smith said.

The dogs were both born in 2011 and acquired by the Metro Police Department in 2013. Smith said Flynn was not only trained to protect, but also to detect explosives. Unfortunately, K9 Kubla Khani was injured during training, which meant she could not be on active duty, though she had remained a member of the team.