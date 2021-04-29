It’s still not safe to drink tap water on Atlantic Seaboard, says City of Cape Town

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town informed residents in Camps Bay, Sea Point and Fresnaye on Thursday night that a precautionary advisory is still in place not to drink tap water.

'’Residents of the Atlantic Seaboard and CBD areas are reminded that a precautionary advisory has been issued recommending that residents do not consume tap water until further notice,’’ it said in a statement last night.

This was as a result of complaints of an earthy/metallic taste in the water. The City even advised against boiling the water and drinking it, with standpipes available along Beach Road.

Saying testing is ongoing, it said: ’’The City has since been strategically flushing the system, as well as undertaking intensive water sampling to identify any possible non-compliance.

'’Mobile standpipes have been installed along Beach Road this evening for residents to collect water for domestic consumption, if necessary.’’

The mobile standpipes are located as follows:

Corner of Arthur’s Road

Corner of Milton Road

Corner of Marais Road

Corner of Norfolk Road

’’Please note that it is not recommended to boil the tap water and drink it. Please rather collect water from standpipes provided to be safe. Further updates will be provided in due course.

Last night, the City said its Water and Sanitation Department, in consultation with its Health Department, is investigating complaints related to an unusual smell/taste of municipal tap water along the Atlantic Seaboard.

’’As soon as test results from quality sampling are available, the City will provide updates on the matter. Initial results from water samples taken in the investigation should be available by tomorrow morning,’’ the City said.

In December 2019, the City reassured residents who had detected an earthy taste to their tap water that it remained safe to drink and compliant with SANS241 standards. The change in taste was due to the presence of geosmin in the raw water supply.

IOL