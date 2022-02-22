It’s Twosday! Wondering about the significance of 22/02/2022? A numerologist explains

CAPE Town – Today’s date, 22/02/2022, is a palindrome because it can be read the same backwards and forwards. It is also an ambigram as it reads the same upside down. But in what other ways is this date significant? IOL spoke to renowned numerologist since the dawn of South Africa’s democracy, Sandy Smith, to find out more.

For Smith the numbers representing today can be linked to a number of things on a global scale, from earthquakes, fires, and even up to transport like trains, stock markets and material gain. “If you wake up at 12am and are actively watching the news from around the world in your day, all the way to midnight. You will be able to pick off a lot of what I said that will be happening in the events around the world,” Smith said This year alone, Smith has appeared on radio stations Tru FM, POWER 98.7, 702, CapeTalk and 24 hour news channel Newzroom Afrika.

Despite the doom and gloom, Smith believes 22/02/2022 has the potential for positivity. “I think Tuesday will be a very good day because it’s quite an abundant day of babies being born, so there’s some really positive things. (Tuesday) is a day where people connect to people that they maybe don’t know who happen to know people that they know. Or they connect to someone they haven’t seen by just walking in the shopping centre,” she said. “The outcome of (Tuesday) is a happy day, but if you are a person who rates your life on the base of the ‘Rolls Royce’ that you drive, and it's more about the image, then the universe will want to take that ‘car’ away from you”.

However, what Smith has emphasised is days like 22/02/2022 is the universe asking if you are paying attention. “Many people pick up these patterns, hundreds will go [notice dates] like 11/11 or 22/02/2022 – all the universe is saying to you is; are you present? Are you paying attention?” However, at the end of the day, Smith believes the significance of the day is entirely up to you.