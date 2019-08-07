Jason Rohde's legal team on Wednesday argued his bail application after being granted leave to appeal against his conviction by the Supreme Court of Appeals last month. He is serving a 20-year jail term for killing his wife Susan Rohde at the Spier Wine Farm in 2016 and staging her suicide. File photo: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA).

CAPE TOWN - Businessman and convicted wife killer Jason Rohde will know whether he would be released on bail on Thursday next week. The high court in Cape Town on Wednesday reserved judgment in his application to be released on bail pending the outcome of his appeal.

Rohde’s legal team launched the application for bail after being granted leave to appeal his conviction by the Supreme Court of Appeals last month. In papers before the court, Rohde said he wanted to be released on bail so that he could attend to his business and maintain his children financially.

Rohde is serving an effective 20 years at the Drakenstein Prison in Paarl for killing his wife Susan and obstructing the ends of justice by staging her suicide.

Susan Rohde’s body was found in a locked bathroom in a room she shared with Rohde in July 2016 at the Spier Wine Estate Hotel in Stellenbosch. Her body was found with an electronic cord wrapped around her neck. The cord had been tied to a hook on the back of the bathroom door.

In February, Rohde was sentenced to 18 years for murder by Western Cape High Court Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe, and five years for obstructing the course of justice, with three years of the sentence running concurrently with the murder charge.

African News Agency (ANA)



