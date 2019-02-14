SA Energy Minister Jeff Radebe is expected to deliver opening ministry address at the 2019 African Utility Week to be held in Cape Town in May. FILE PHOTO: ANA

CAPE TOWN - Energy Minister Jeff Radebe is expected to deliver the opening ministerial address at the 2019 African Utility Week to be held in Cape Town in May. The conference, which will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) between May 14-16, will seek to address the current landscape of water and energy projects all over the subcontinent.

The event is expected to see power and water utility professionals in Africa and international delegates gathered to discuss strategic and technical topics, according to the organisers.

Among other topics, the conference will look at Africa’s current urban living challenges and ask what is needed for the cities of tomorrow and who will be leading the way, combine metering-based topics with the latest smart grid solutions to equip the sector leaders and innovators and bring together experts from public and private sectors to support municipalities as they become more responsive and efficient in their practices.

African News Agency (ANA)



