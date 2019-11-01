Jeremiah Ruiters was home alone with his alleged killer, court hears









Ameerodien Peters at the Western Cape High Court. Cape Town - On the day little Jeremiah Ruiters was killed, his alleged killer was alone with him at home, the child's eldest sister told the Western Cape High Court. The testimony of Kiana Ruiters, who was eight years old at the time, was held in camera earlier this year. She was testifying against Ameerodien Peters, 28, her mother’s ex-boyfriend who is accused of raping and killing one-year-old Jeremiah at their Kensington home in 2017. During cross-examination on Thursday, State prosecutor Maria Marshall told Peters: “Kiana’s evidence was that you and Jeremiah were alone in the room. “She heard him crying and the time you came out, he had that ribbon on his head.”

But Peters replied: “I was not alone with Jeremiah that morning.”

Marshall also described the extensive injuries Jeremiah suffered prior to his death: “Both legs were fractured. His foot was fractured and his toe broken. He had a fracture on his right and left hand.

“This, the doctor testified, was two to three weeks prior to his death.

“The doctor testified Jeremiah sustained 14 fractures on his rib cage seven to 10 days prior to his death. What do you have to say?” Marshall asked and Peters responded: “I cannot say.”

He could also not account for the injuries to Jeremiah’s anus which were inflicted roughly 24 hours before his death.

In addition, the child suffered four severe fractures to his head, and an injury to his tonsils due to blunt force trauma.

“Evidence is that Jeremiah’s spine was severed. There was a break in his spine. What do you have to say?” Marshall asked.

Peters responded: “Yes, I heard what the doctor said. I’m still shocked about that. I cannot explain how that could have happened.”

Peters went on to state that he’d never hurt a child because he loved children.

“Logically, I’d never do anything to a child. Our house is always full of children.

“I know myself and I’d never do something to a child who can’t defend themselves.

“I won’t take on someone I know won’t be a match for me,” Peters said.

The child’s mother, Abigail Ruiters, 31, is also on trial, facing charges of murder and child neglect.

The couple is facing two more charges of child abuse relating to Ruiters’ two surviving children.

