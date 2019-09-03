Police are still searching for the killers of 19-year-old youth leader Jesse Hess and her 85-year-old grandfather. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Just hours before she and her grandfather were murdered in their flat, a young Cape Flats woman won a competition on a local radio station. On Monday, police were still searching for the killers of 19-year-old youth leader Jesse Hess and her 85-year-old grandfather, who were killed in their Victoria Street, Parow flat on Friday.

The girl was found dead on her bed, while grandfather Chris was found tied up and gagged in the toilet.

It is alleged that Jesse was raped before she was killed.

Jesse had won a competition on Heart FM’s breakfast show with Aden Thomas on Friday. Jesse won R5000 on the show and the excited teen said she wanted to spoil her grandfather and aunt as they’d been taking care of her for years.

She said she wanted to take them out for a night on the town or even a weekend away.

“They took me in when I was still in high school and I have always wanted to do something special for them. I am in university now and I have been saving, so now I think I can do something really special for them at the end of this year.”

Thomas, who sounded close to tears, said on Monday: “She died beaten, broken and brutalised. I am glad just for one last moment, on Friday, there was a chance for her light to shine for everybody to see.

“They say people say rest in peace, but I am certain she has risen in glory and taken her place among the angels.”

Police say anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Daily Voice