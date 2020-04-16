Join IOL's general knowledge quiz at 7.30pm tonight

The quiz, hosted by Alan Milne, takes place live at 7.30pm on Thursday on IOL's YouTube channel .

So grab your lockdown housemates or go it alone and come test your general knowledge with us while having loads of fun. Cape Town - It's Day 21 of lockdown and while you're staying home and staying safe, exercise your brain and sharpen your wits by joining IOL's virtual "pub" quiz?





The best thing is you can shout out the answers without another team stealing them.





Chat to Alan live during the quiz and let him know you are there and how your team is faring, but please don't add any answers.





Good luck and may the best lockdown house win!





Here are the questions from Monday's quiz to get you in the mood:





1. What band was Robbie Williams in? 2. How many sports in a heptathlon? 3. What would you do with Welsh Rarebit? 4. What was the name of the animated sci-fi series from creators of the Simpsons? 5. Where does rum originate from? 6. The lines “I don’t like cricket, I love it" are from what song? 7. Who is commonly known as The Boss? 8. What is the fasted fish in the ocean? 9. What does LCD stand for? 10. Where does the space shuttle get launched from? 11. Where is Mission Control Centre? 12. What religious group practices rumspringa? 13. What did Harrison Ford do before he became a movie star? 14. What metal is used in thermometers? 15. How many stomachs does a cow have? 16. Apart from and chickens, what other animal is symbol of new life at Easter? 17. What movie is Gangsta's Paradise in? 18. Which famous singer songwriter credited for writing sections of Gangsta's Paradise? 19. Where is the Million dollar Golf Challenge Played? 20. Where was Charlize Theron born? 21. What movie franchise stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence? 22. Where is the Tropic of Capricorn? 23. What is the highest score possible with three darts? , 24. Which nation’s ladies cricket team are current T20 world champions? 25. In cricket what does the Ashes Urn contain? 26. What are the ingredient in haggis cooked in, traditionally? 27. What is a Toad in the Hole? 28. How many children does Jamie Oliver have? 29. How many Harry Potter books are there? 30. Where was Jimmy Nevis born? 31. How many countries does Botswana share border with? 32. Where is the Southern most point of Africa? 33. What famous space journey began on April 11th, 50 years ago? 34. Where does caviar come from? 35. What was Rihanna’s first hit single? 36. Where did golf originate? 37. Where was James Bond born? 38. What instrument does Andreas Vollenweider play? 39. Who is the editor in Chief of Vogue? 40. What is unique about Dumbo the elephant?

Answers: 1. Take That 2. 7 3. Eat it 4. Futurama 5. Barbados 6. Dreadlock Holiday 7. Bruce Springsteen 8. Sailfish / Marlin 9. Liquid crystal display 10. The Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida 11. Johnson Space Center, in Houston, Texas 12. The Amish 13. Carpenter 14. Mercury 15. 4 16. Rabbit 17. Dangerous Minds 18. Stevie Wonder 19. Sun City 20. Benoni 21. Bad Boys 22. Southern Hemisphere , 23˚ south of the equator 23. 180 24. Australia 25. Ash of a burnt cricket bail 26. Sheep’s stomach 27. Sausages in Yorkshire pudding batter 28. Five 29. Seven 30. Athlone 31. Four 32. Cape Agulhas 33. Apollo 13 34. Fish roe 35. Pon de Replay 36. Scotland 37. Germany 38. Harp 39. Anna Wintour 40. He can fly



