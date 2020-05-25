Join IOL's virtual 'pub quiz' at 7.30pm tonight

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share



The quiz, hosted by Alan Milne, takes place live at 7.30pm on Mondays and Thursdays on IOL's YouTube channel .

So grab your lockdown housemates or go it alone and come test your general knowledge with us while having loads of fun. Cape Town - While you're staying home and staying safe during lockdown, exercise your brain and sharpen your wits by joining IOL's virtual pub quiz.





The best thing is you can shout out the answers without another team stealing them.





Chat to Alan live during the quiz and let him know you are there and how your team is faring.





Our pub quiz also has two “Rapid Fire" sessions where five quick questions are asked and the audience uses the live chat to see who answers first – are your fingers fast enough?





Good luck and may the best lockdown house win!





Follow Thursday's quiz below to see what you are in for: