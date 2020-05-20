Join Islamic Relief for their LIVE pledge for Syria

"The Holy Night of Laylatul-Qadr is a single night, worth a lifetime of reward. Any sincere act on this night could be rewarded the equivalent of you having done that act continuously for a thousand months."

Join faith-based charity Islamic Relief on Laylatul-Qadr tonight, which Muslims observe as the most sacred night of the year, for their LIVE Pledge for Syria on ITV Networks, DSTV Channel 347 from 20h30 to 00h30.

By donating tonight, you could receive the reward of giving Sadaqah continuously for more than 83 years and earn a lifetime of reward.

All funds raised will be used for the much-needed assistance in Syria.

On this 27th night of Ramadaan, dedicate your good deeds to your brothers and sisters in Syria. Pledge your Zakat or Lillah tonight and multiply your blessings.