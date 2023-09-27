Joint memorial service held for slain submariners in Cape Town

The joint memorial service for the three slain submariners who lost their lives in Kommetjie, Cape Town last week was celebrated on Wednesday. The memorial service was held exactly a week after three members of the South African Navy tragically lost their lives when a training exercise went wrong due to adverse weather conditions.

The memorial service was held with colleagues from the SA Navy, and relatives and was open for members of the public at the Wynberg Military Indoor Sports Centre The venue was at capacity. Hundreds of mourners packed the Wynberg Military Indoor Sport Complex to pay tribute to the three mariners who lost their lives off the coast of Kommetjie last week. Photo: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA) The ceremony for claim submariners Master Warrant Officer William Malesela Mathipa, 48, Warrant Officer Class One Mokwapa Mojela, 42, and Lieutenant Commander Gillian Hector, 32, with the lighting of three candles for the fallen heroes.

Speaking at the memorial, one of the members of the SA Navy said his slain colleagues, through their dedication and hard work endured themselves to many. Their colleague also addressed the children of the mariner. “Just know that your parents, your mommies, your daddies, really loved you and I know that they still do. Thank you for sharing them with us. I know we took them away from you most of the time when they worked with us but I am sure you understood.

"Thank you very much that you shared them with us." He also urged the remaining members of the submarine squadron to continue going forward. "This incident, as sad as it is shows us how men and women of this country can rise up to the occasion and help each other in time of need."