Joshlin Smith trial: Anticipation builds as Boeta and Steveno prepare to testify

Key witnesses Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis and Steveno ‘Steffie’ van Rhyn are expected to testify on Friday morning as the trial-within-a-trial continues in the high-profile Joshlin Smith kidnapping case. Now in its seventh week, the case is being heard at the Western Cape High Court, sitting at the White City Multipurpose Centre in Diazville.

Six-Year-Old Joshlin Smith Still Missing Joshlin Smith, aged six, went missing from her home in Middelpos, Saldanha Bay, on 19 February 2024. Her disappearance has shocked the nation and sparked ongoing public concern. Her mother, Racquel ‘Kelly’ Smith, boyfriend Jacquen Appollis, and Steveno van Rhyn have all been charged with kidnapping and human trafficking. Defence Questions Legality of Confession This week, defence attorney Nobahle Mkabayi, representing Van Rhyn, challenged the admissibility of his video-recorded confession dated 5 March 2024.

Mkabayi argued that Van Rhyn was not mentally or physically fit to give a voluntary statement. “Most of the time, he is sleepy, closing his eyes… he looks drowsy,” she told the court, citing signs of fatigue and pain. Captain Defends Interrogation Process Despite these claims, Captain Philip Seekoei, who conducted the questioning, maintained that Van Rhyn was alert and cooperative throughout the process.

“He was not sleeping… he nodded and answered questions,” said Seekoei. He also clarified that the document was a statement, not a formal confession, as previously suggested. Dispute Over Guilt Admission Mkabayi pressed further: “Whatever you got from my client was not an admission of guilt regarding kidnapping and human trafficking.” Seekoei stood by his position: “It was a statement and not a confession.”

Kelly Smith Temporarily Removed from Court During proceedings, Kelly Smith was briefly removed from the courtroom after arriving with a bump on her forehead. She later returned as the trial continued in Diazville. National Spotlight Remains on the Case As week seven unfolds, the trial continues to attract national attention.