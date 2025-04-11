Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaGovernment At WorkEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaGovernment At WorkEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, April 11, 2025

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Joshlin Smith trial: Anticipation builds as Boeta and Steveno prepare to testify

TRIAL WITHIN A TRIAL: Steveno van Rhyn and Jacquen 'Boeta' Appollis claim they were tortured by police.

TRIAL WITHIN A TRIAL: Steveno van Rhyn and Jacquen 'Boeta' Appollis claim they were tortured by police.

Image by: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers

Published 42m ago

Share

Key witnesses Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis and Steveno ‘Steffie’ van Rhyn are expected to testify on Friday morning as the trial-within-a-trial continues in the high-profile Joshlin Smith kidnapping case.

Now in its seventh week, the case is being heard at the Western Cape High Court, sitting at the White City Multipurpose Centre in Diazville.

Six-Year-Old Joshlin Smith Still Missing

Joshlin Smith, aged six, went missing from her home in Middelpos, Saldanha Bay, on 19 February 2024.

Her disappearance has shocked the nation and sparked ongoing public concern. Her mother, Racquel ‘Kelly’ Smith, boyfriend Jacquen Appollis, and Steveno van Rhyn have all been charged with kidnapping and human trafficking.

Defence Questions Legality of Confession

This week, defence attorney Nobahle Mkabayi, representing Van Rhyn, challenged the admissibility of his video-recorded confession dated 5 March 2024.

Mkabayi argued that Van Rhyn was not mentally or physically fit to give a voluntary statement.

“Most of the time, he is sleepy, closing his eyes… he looks drowsy,” she told the court, citing signs of fatigue and pain.

Captain Defends Interrogation Process

Despite these claims, Captain Philip Seekoei, who conducted the questioning, maintained that Van Rhyn was alert and cooperative throughout the process.

“He was not sleeping… he nodded and answered questions,” said Seekoei. He also clarified that the document was a statement, not a formal confession, as previously suggested.

Dispute Over Guilt Admission

Mkabayi pressed further: “Whatever you got from my client was not an admission of guilt regarding kidnapping and human trafficking.”

Seekoei stood by his position: “It was a statement and not a confession.”

Kelly Smith Temporarily Removed from Court

During proceedings, Kelly Smith was briefly removed from the courtroom after arriving with a bump on her forehead.

She later returned as the trial continued in Diazville.

National Spotlight Remains on the Case

As week seven unfolds, the trial continues to attract national attention.

The public and legal community alike await further revelations in the search for truth and justice in the disappearance of Joshlin Smith.

[email protected]

IOL 

Related Topics:

joshlinjoshlin smithkelly smithboetastevenosaldanhabaymiddelposkidnappinghumantrafficking