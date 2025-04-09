Joshlin Smith trial: Court to hear more claims of coerced confession

Steveno van Rhyn’s lawyer is expected to continue with the cross-examination of the detective who led the interviews a week after Joshlin Smith went missing. The six-year-old was last seen at her home in Middelpos, Saldanha Bay, on 19 February 2024.

Her mother, Racquel ‘Kelly’ Smith, her boyfriend, Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis, and family friend Van Rhyn are facing charges of kidnapping and human trafficking. The three were arrested on 5 March and are currently on trial in the Western Cape High Court, sitting at the White City Multipurpose Centre in Diazville. On Tuesday, Sergeant Dawid Johannes Fortuin testified about his interactions with Appollis and Van Rhyn at the Sea Border police offices the day before their arrest.

During proceedings, defence lawyer Nobahle Mkabayi alleged that police officers fed her client, Van Rhyn, a false confession implicating others in Joshlin’s disappearance. She claimed officers instructed Van Rhyn to say, “Kelly told Boeta to take Joshlin to Maka Lima.” Fortuin denied any knowledge of this and testified that Van Rhyn should have reported it. He said the purpose of the interview was to find Joshlin, not to verify prior statements. He added that he was not the investigating officer and had relied on information provided by Captain Wesley Lombard rather than reviewing Van Rhyn’s original statement himself.

Mkabayi further claimed that officers had tortured Van Rhyn at Jacobsbaai Beach before being taken to the Sea Border offices, where he was allegedly mocked for missing his mother’s funeral. She said he arrived distressed and had been handcuffed. Fortuin denied knowledge of any such abuse or that Van Rhyn had been restrained.

He insisted the accused appeared calm and was seated behind a table during questioning. He said there were no visible signs of distress and that he did not see any injuries. Mkabayi questioned how her client could be expected to report abuse to the same officers he feared, and accused the police of deviating from the stated purpose of the interview.