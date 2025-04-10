Joshlin Smith’s mother escorted from court to get help for bump to head

Missing six-year-old Joshlin Smith’s mother, Racquel ‘Kelly’ Smith, was escorted out of the Western Cape High Court on Thursday morning after arriving with a visible bump to her forehead. She sustained the injury while in the back of the police van that transported her from Langebaan police station, where she is in custody for the duration of the trial.

Kelly faces kidnapping and human trafficking charges along with her boyfriend Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis and their friend Steveno ‘Steffie’ van Rhyn. They were arrested in March 2024, two weeks after the six-year-old went missing on 19 February of the same year. On Thursday morning, when Kelly arrived at court, she was seen pouting, smiling and posing as photojournalists took pictures of her.

A few minutes later, she started crying and was quietly removed from the court, which is sitting in the White City Multipurpose Centre in Diazville, Saldanha Bay. She then returned as the trial-within-a-trial continued. After lunch, Judge Nathan Erasmus told the accused: “Ms Smith, I have spoken to your lawyer and an arrangement was made for you.”

He said Kelly had attended court a bit late, as she had to go and get medical treatment at a facility. The mother of three had had previous episodes in court where she was escorted out by court orderlies. The most recent was last Thursday when she was rushed out, and she had to get medical treatment in the back rooms of the court. She returned to court the following day.