Journalist to activist: Phinius Sebatsane’s quest to end gender-based violence

Phinius Tebogo Sebatsane, a native of Vaalwater in Limpopo, has been a Cape Town resident for over a decade. His journey from journalist to missionary to activist is a testament to his unwavering dedication to creating a safer world for women. Growing up in a household where his mother suffered abuse at the hands of his stepfather, Phinius learned early on the devastating effects of gender-based violence. This personal experience ignited a fire within him to protect and advocate for women.

“Gender-based violence is not just a women’s issue; it’s also a men’s issue,” Phinius says. “Men need to be at the forefront of advocating for women’s rights and safety.” Phinius’s organisation, Reathusana, stems from his personal experience and desire to create a safe haven for women. The name Reathusana, meaning “we are rising”, symbolises the empowerment and healing that women deserve.