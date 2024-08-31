Journalist to activist: Phinius Sebatsane’s quest to end gender-based violence

Phinius Tebogo Sebatsane, a native of Vaalwater in Limpopo, has been a Cape Town resident for over a decade. His journey from journalist to missionary to activist is a testament to his unwavering dedication to creating a safer world for women.
Growing up in a household where his mother suffered abuse at the hands of his stepfather, Phinius learned early on the devastating effects of gender-based violence. This personal experience ignited a fire within him to protect and advocate for women.
“Gender-based violence is not just a women’s issue; it’s also a men’s issue,” Phinius says.
“Men need to be at the forefront of advocating for women’s rights and safety.”
Phinius’s organisation, Reathusana, stems from his personal experience and desire to create a safe haven for women. The name Reathusana, meaning “we are rising”, symbolises the empowerment and healing that women deserve.
Through Reathusana, Phinius aims to provide safe spaces for women to:
- Heal from trauma
- Restart their lives
- Access job opportunities
- Reunite with their families
Phinius’s activism extends beyond Reathusana. He tirelessly advocates for the rights of the homeless and victims of human trafficking, recognising the interconnectedness of these social issues.
His story serves as a beacon of hope, inspiring others to join the fight against gender-based violence. Phinius Sebatsane’s unwavering commitment to creating a safer world for women is a testament to the power of personal experience and the impact one person can have.
IOL has embarked on a campaign called Elevate Her to highlight the plight of homeless women of South Africa. To get involved, email [email protected]
