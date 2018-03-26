Cape Town - Judgment in the trial of triple murder accused Henri Van Breda is expected to be postponed in the Western Cape High Court, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Monday.

Judge Siraj Desai was expected to deliver his verdict on April 23, but NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said that Van Breda would appear in court on Tuesday, for a postponement.

Van Breda is accused of murdering his parents, Martin and Teresa, and older brother Rudi. He faces a charge of attempted murder for the attack on his sister Marli, who was 16-years-old at the time, and who the State argued survived because of a "miracle" rather than a lesser attack.

The attack in the family home in the De Zalze, Stellenbosch security estate in January 2015, shocked the country, and the sensational trial has dominated headlines ever since.

Van Breda claimed a laughing, axe-wielding intruder, also armed with a knife, and wearing a balaclava and gloves was behind the vicious attacks and pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

