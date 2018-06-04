Cape Town- 180515 Cape Town - The Western Cape High has ruled that mayor Patricia de Lille be reinstated as the mayor of Cape Town and a DA councillor.Judge Patrick Gamble ruled that Patricia De Lille be granted relief and that she be reinstated as mayor pending the court review on May 25 Picture Ayanda Ndamane/ African News Agency (ANA).

CAPE TOWN - Judgment has been reserved in High Court in Cape Town on Tuesday, where Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille is trying to hold on to her mayoral chain by taking on the political party which put her in office.

De Lille's lawyers argued her automatic termination as a Democratic Alliance (DA) member, which would result in her losing her mayoral post, was unfair and the clause used by the party to give effect to her termination was unlawful and should be set aside.

The DA argued that it has a right to make its own rules, insisting that De Lille publicly stating in a radio interview in April that she would resign only once her name is cleared meant that she was disloyal to the party.

The DA abandoned disciplinary proceedings against her in connection with alleged misconduct after they invoked the clause leading to her membership termination.

READ: '#DeLille given ample time to respond to termination of DA membership'

African News Agency/ANA