Just 2 new coronavirus infections among Western Cape health workers so far in April

Cape Town – The number of healthcare workers infected with Covid-19 in the Western Cape continues to drop sharply.

There have been just two new infections among Western Cape healthcare workers so far in April, Premier Alan Winde said in a statement. This brings the number of active cases among healthcare workers to just 16.

In December 2020, during the height of the second wave, over 1 971 healthcare workers were infected with the virus. This dropped to its lowest level since the pandemic started in March last year, with just 38 infections last month.

’’We can already see the success that the rollout of this programme has had to date. The provincial Department of Health not only attributes this success to the low number of infections overall in the province, but also to the fact that thousands of healthcare workers have been vaccinated in the Western Cape so far.

’’Vaccines are safe and effective, and that is why ensuring we vaccinate as many people as possible, as quickly as possible, remains a priority of the Western Cape government,’’ said Winde.