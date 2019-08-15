Jason Rohde was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for murdering and staging the suicide of his wife Susan. PHOTO: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The Western Cape High Court on Thursday dismissed businessman and convicted wife killer Jason Rohde's bail application. Rohde was last month granted leave to appeal his conviction by the Supreme Court of Appeal. His legal team launched the application for bail, pending the outcome.

The bail application was heard at the high court on Wednesday last week and judgment was reserved. In papers before the court, Rohde stated that he wanted to be released on bail so that he could attend to his business affairs and maintain his children financially.

Rohde is currently serving an effective 20 years at the Drakenstein Prison in Paarl for killing his wife Susan and obstructing the ends of justice by staging her suicide.

Susan Rohde’s body was found in a locked bathroom in a room she shared with Rohde in July 2016 at the Spier Wine Estate Hotel in Stellenbosch. Her body was found with an electronic cord wrapped around her neck. The cord had been tied to a hook on the back of the bathroom door.

In February, Rohde was sentenced to 18 years for murder by Western Cape High Court Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe, and five years for obstructing the course of justice, with three years of the sentence running concurrently with the murder charge.

